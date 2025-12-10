Finance   ·   Acquisition

InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel Sold for $230M

By December 10, 2025 3:31 pm
reprints
Gencom’s Karim Alibhai (top), Highgate's Mahmood Khimji (bottom), and the InterContinental New York Times Square.
Gencom’s Karim Alibhai (top), Highgate's Mahmood Khimji (bottom), and the InterContinental New York Times Square. PHOTOS: Courtesy Gencom; Benjamin/BFA.com; DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Months after launching a major celebration for its 15th birthday, a Times Square hotel is kicking off year 16 with a change in ownership.

The InterContinental New York Times Square hotel, at 300 West 44th Street, has been sold for $230 million by a joint venture between Tishman Realty and MetLife Investment Management to a partnership that includes Highgate, Gencom and Argent Ventures.

SEE ALSO: Core Development Lands $41M for Multifamily Conversion in Orange County

The Real Deal was first to report the news

The buyers secured a $190 million loan for the purchase from Monroe Capital, and Eastdil Secured advised the sellers.  

The 36-story hotel, which Crain’s New York Business reported was built for $500 million, opened in July 2010 on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street in Midtown’s Theater District. The hotel commemorated that event’s anniversary this past July with an interactive art piece that hotel guests could participate in creating, and a “Cheers to 15” welcome promotion

The InterContinental underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2020 and 2021 that included a complete refresh of all 607 rooms as well as the hotel’s hallways, meeting spaces and hospitality services, according to Hospitality Net

The hotel has been managed by IHG Hotels & Resorts. TRD cites expectations that the property will shift to an IHG franchise that Highgate will manage. Highgate operates more than 87,500 hotel rooms worldwide, per Bloomberg, which first reported on the possibility of the sale in September. 

Representatives for Tishman, MetLife, Highgate, Gencom and Argent Ventures did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

300 West 44th Street, InterContinental New York Times Square, Argent Ventures, Eastdil Secured, Gencom, Highgate, IHG Hotels & Resorts, MetLife Investment Management, Monroe Capital, Tishman Realty
Steven Paskover of Walker & Dunlop and a rendering of 2700 North Main Street, Santa Ana, Calif.
Residential · Finance
California

Core Development Lands $41M for Multifamily Conversion in Orange County

By Nick Trombola
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Industry · Finance
National

Fed’s Third Straight Rate Cut Leaves Commercial Real Estate With a Familiar Feeling

By Andrew Coen
Rob Holuba (left) and Dean Frankel.
Industry · Finance
National

CenterSquare Investment Promotes Two From Within to Co-CIO

By Brian Pascus