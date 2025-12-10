InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel Sold for $230M

Months after launching a major celebration for its 15th birthday, a Times Square hotel is kicking off year 16 with a change in ownership.

The InterContinental New York Times Square hotel, at 300 West 44th Street, has been sold for $230 million by a joint venture between Tishman Realty and MetLife Investment Management to a partnership that includes Highgate, Gencom and Argent Ventures.

The Real Deal was first to report the news.

The buyers secured a $190 million loan for the purchase from Monroe Capital, and Eastdil Secured advised the sellers.

The 36-story hotel, which Crain’s New York Business reported was built for $500 million, opened in July 2010 on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street in Midtown’s Theater District. The hotel commemorated that event’s anniversary this past July with an interactive art piece that hotel guests could participate in creating, and a “Cheers to 15” welcome promotion.

The InterContinental underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2020 and 2021 that included a complete refresh of all 607 rooms as well as the hotel’s hallways, meeting spaces and hospitality services, according to Hospitality Net.

The hotel has been managed by IHG Hotels & Resorts. TRD cites expectations that the property will shift to an IHG franchise that Highgate will manage. Highgate operates more than 87,500 hotel rooms worldwide, per Bloomberg, which first reported on the possibility of the sale in September.

Representatives for Tishman, MetLife, Highgate, Gencom and Argent Ventures did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

