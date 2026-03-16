Real estate investment trust BXP has four new tenants and an expansion coming to one of its Midtown South buildings. Together, the four office leases cover 184,000 square feet.

Market maker Optiver brought its total footprint at 360 Park Avenue South to roughly 115,000 square feet after tacking on an additional 92,000 square feet recently, according to the landlord. Optiver first took 23,038 square feet on the building’s entire 12th floor in May.

The New York Post first reported the deals.

“Midtown South demand continues to center on strong design, flexible amenities and immediate transit access,” BXP Executive Vice President Hilary Spann said in a statement to the Post. “Our 360 Park Avenue South delivers on those fundamentals.”

Andrew Levin and Will Stark represented BXP in-house in the deal alongside CBRE’s Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Hayden Pascal, Arkady Smolyansky, Ross Zimbalist and Trevor Larkin.

“360 Park Avenue South offered these tenants the rare opportunity to occupy exceptional office space in the highly desirable Midtown South submarket in a newly renovated building,” Rothkin said in a statement. “Tenants continue to move to properties in great locations with exceptional ownership, like Boston Properties, who are providing an elevated work environment for today’s demanding tenants.”

Other new tenants coming to the building at the corner of Park Avenue South and East 26th Street include independent investment firm Hunter Point Capital, which signed for 46,000 square feet. Hunter Point’s website currently lists an address at 610 Broadway, but it’s not clear if the new deal represents a relocation or additional office space.

Three of the smaller deals of the same size include Marriott International’s Luxury Group signing a lease for 23,000 square feet for its corporate offices, investment management firm Trexquant establishing its first presence in New York City, and web development platform Vercel taking the entire ninth floor.

Trexquant’s website shows the company is based in Stamford, Conn.

It’s unclear where the Luxury Group is relocating from or if this will be its first New York City office.

BXP did not immediately disclose the most recent asking rent in the building, the lengths of the leases, or the tenant brokers involved. Asking rent in the building was $100 per square foot in January, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

The news follows an announcement in January that women-focused multimedia brand Betches will be relocating from 43 West 24th Street for 23,000 square feet on the sixth floor of 360 Park Avenue South, CO reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.