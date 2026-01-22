Betches Coming to 360 Park Avenue South

Women-focused multimedia brand Betches will be leaving its office at 43 West 24th Street, and will take the entire 23,000-square-foot sixth floor at 360 Park Avenue South for 10 years, Commercial Observer has learned.

Kirill Azovtsev, Shay Bolton and Jim Wenk from Savills represented Betches, while Andy Levin and Will Stark represented the landlord, BXP, in-house, along with a team from CBRE.

The asking rent for office space in the building at the corner of Park Avenue South and East 26th Street was $100 per square foot.

Betches, which began in 2011 as a humor blog run by seniors at Cornell University, describes itself on its website as “the biggest and most powerful humor platform for women,” and produces newsletters, events, video and podcasts. Eighty-five percent of their fans are women, and 80 percent fall into the 25- to 44-year-old demographic, according to the brand.

Other tenants at 360 Park Avenue South include communications support platform Grammarly, trading firm Optiver, digital media firm Ziff Davis and wealth manager Iconiq.

