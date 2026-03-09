Leases   ·   Office Leases

Two Financial Services Firms Ink Deals at 1185 Avenue of the Americas

By March 9, 2026 2:31 pm
Newmark's Brian Waterman (top) and Jon Fanuzzi, and 1185 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Commercial Observer file

It’s been a busy week for SL Green Realty, especially at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, where it just signed two new financial services tenants.

In the largest deal, OneMain General Services, a consumer loan company and a subsidiary of financial services firm OneMain Holdings, inked a 10-year, 38,037-square-foot lease across the entire 35th floor and part of the 36th floor of the 42-story office tower, according to the landlord. 

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.12 per square foot in February, according to the latest monthly report from Colliers

OneMain General was represented by JLL’s Matthew Felice, Gilbert Ohls and Grayson Graham, while SL Green was represented by Newmark’s Brian Waterman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan. JLL and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Meanwhile, accounting firm UHY Advisors Northeast inked an 11-year, 27,508-square-foot lease across the entire ninth floor of 1185 Avenue of the Americas. 

The same group of brokers from Newmark represented the landlord in this deal, while CBRE’s Silvio Petrillo and Tamika Kramer represented the tenant. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

It’s unclear whether the deals represent new locations or relocations for the two tenants.

“Tenant demand remains strong for the best buildings in the best locations as a majority of tenants continue to expand their office requirements,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property for SL Green, said in a statement. “Rents are rising and concessions are beginning to tighten as market vacancy moves lower across Midtown Manhattan.”

Opened in 1971, 1185 Avenue of the Americas sits between West 46th and West 47th streets in Midtown. Other corporate tenants at the building include commercial real estate platform Surmont, energy investment firm Hartree Partners, and law firm Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

