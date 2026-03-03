Ad Firm MiQ Signs for Larger Space at Feil’s 261 Fifth Avenue

An artificial intelligence advertising platform is relocating within the Feil Organization’s 261 Fifth Avenue.

MiQ Digital USA signed a 12-year, 42,000-square-foot lease for the entire 20th and 21st floors as well as part of the 19th floor, according to the landlord. The new space represents an expansion from MiQ’s current 23,400-square-foot digs on the 25th and 26th floors.

Asking rent in the 25-story Fifth Avenue office tower was $78 per square foot, according to Feil.

MiQ’s relocation and expansion “speaks to the strength of our partnership and our ability to provide tenants with space that supports their growth,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial office leasing at the Feil Organization, said in a statement.

A team of Chase Gordon and Tyler Marshall from Transwestern and Josh Kurstin from Colliers handled negotiations for MiQ Digital, while Wiener, Kyle Young and Tim Parlante represented Feil in-house in the deal.

Transwestern and Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

261 Fifth Avenue takes up 450,000 square feet at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 29th Street, three blocks north of Madison Square Park.

“The central location allows for our people to commute from all over, so it was our goal to continue our operations within the building,” said R.C. Whitehouse, global chief people officer at MiQ Digital. “Expanding across larger floor plates gives us the flexibility and connectivity we were looking for and allows us to create a workspace that supports different ways of working and collaborating.”

Other tenants in the building include architecture and design firm FCA, which signed a lease for 6,015 square feet in February 2025, and reinsurance firm Lockton Re, which signed a 19,326-square-foot deal in July 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.