Clothing Makers Kellwood and KBL Group Take Space at 1441 Broadway

A pair of clothing makers have stitched up deals in Times Square.

Kellwood Company and KBL Group International both signed on for space at 1441 Broadway, a 34-story office tower at the corner of Broadway and West 41st Street that is also known as 10 Times Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the biggest deal, Kellwood inked a 10-year lease for 19,000 square feet on the 18th floor of the building, according to landlord L.H. Charney Associates.

Kellwood will be moving from its current 26,000-square-foot digs on the second floor of 1407 Broadway, just two blocks south from its new address.

“They wanted to stay, but they also wanted an aggressive deal,” said Mark Kritzer of Kritzer Realty, who brokered the deal for Kellwood. He said they were persuaded in part by the build-out offered by L.H. Charney at 1441 Broadway, also known as the Bricken Textile Building.

The California-based apparel manufacturer’s brand portfolio includes Briggs New York, Jolt, Rewind, Democracy and Wit & Wisdom.

In a smaller deal, KBL signed a five-year lease for 9,000 square feet on the eighth floor. KBL is a division of VM Group, which sources and produces apparel and home textiles.

Asking rents ranged from $50 to $65 per square foot, the landlord said.

A spokesperson for L.H. Charney could not say if KBL was relocating from another address or moving to a new floor within the same building. Contact information on the company’s website lists a New York address on the 17th floor of 1441 Broadway.

Colliers (CIGI)’ Rick Doolittle, JP Howard, Michael Joseph and Taylor Bell represented the building’s owner in the deals. KBL did not have a broker.

“1441 Broadway, along with its sister property 1410 Broadway, provide tenants with a high-visibility address, high-quality space, and the flexibility and growth potential that smaller, entrepreneurial tenants demand,” Doolittle said in a statement.

Current tenant Merchant Financial Group also signed a renewal for 10,000 square feet on the 17th floor of the building, and Indus Apparel reupped for 4,500 square feet on the 24th floor, according to the landlord.

Other tenants in the building include One Jeanswear Group, Times Square Suites and Champs/Foot Locker.

