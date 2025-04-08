Rental Service Style Theory Leases 15K SF at 1441 Broadway

Four new tenants have taken space at L.H. Charney Associates’ 1441 Broadway, also known as 10 Times Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The largest of the four was clothing rental service Style Theory, which signed a 14,634-square-foot lease on the entire 21st floor of the 34-story office tower at Broadway and West 41st Street, according to the landlord. Asking rent was in the high $50s per square foot.

The length of the lease was not disclosed. Style Theory will relocate from 525 Seventh Avenue, about three blocks away.

“Their loyal customer base has been exceptional in aiding their growth,” said David Menaged of Intrepid Real Estate Group, who represented Style Theory. “They felt that this space, which has wraparound terraces on the east, west and north sides, is just what their business needs to take it to the next level.”

Colliers (CIGI)’ Rick Doolittle, JP Howard, Michael Joseph and Taylor Bell negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

The next-largest tenant leasing space in the building was ad agency The Pekoe Group, which took the entire 25th floor spanning 12,982 square feet in a relocation from nearby 1460 Broadway, according to L.H. Charney.

Josh Berg and Alexander Kesseler of Newmark (NMRK) represented the tenant. Newmark declined to comment.

Mint Medical leased 3,736 square feet on the 24th floor, while factory services firm KDI signed a deal for 2,752 square feet on the 23rd floor, according to the landlord. Hillel Horovitz of Douglas Elliman Commercial represented Mint Medical while Jonathan Bock and Steven Marvin of Olmstead Properties handled negotiations for KDI. Horovitz and Olmstead did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Our approach of providing turnkey spaces, flexible lease structures, and engaging on-site retail amenities continue to be an attractive combination for both new and renewing tenants, particularly in a stable, family-owned property,” L.H. Charney president and COO Joseph Giannola said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.