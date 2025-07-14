Industrious Adds Carlos Becil, Gentry Long to C-Suite

Coworking firm Industrious is growing its leadership team.

Industrious, which is led by CEO and co-founder Jamie Hodari and provides flexible workspaces worldwide, has hired Carlos Becil as chief product officer, while Gentry Long has been promoted to chief commercial officer, the company announced Monday.

Becil most recently served as president and chief experience officer at hospitality company Postcard Cabins and has held senior leadership positions at Coach, Equinox and Starwood Hotels & Resorts, the announcement said.

In his new role at Industrious, Becil will lead strategy and development of the firm’s product portfolio and focus on member experience, engagement and marketing, according to the announcement.

“Work is evolving fast, but what people want from their workplace has remained constant — they want to feel supported, inspired and connected,” Becil said in a statement. “Industrious is uniquely positioned to deliver on that promise, and I’m thrilled to help shape the future of our product and member experience.”

Meanwhile, Long, who was previously executive vice president of North America operations at Industrious, has moved up into the role of chief commercial officer and will oversee the firm’s revenue and operations across the globe, the announcement said.

Long has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and fitness industries, previously holding senior positions at Equinox and Morgans Hotel Group.

“Industrious has always stood out for its focus on experience, quality and hospitality,” Long said in a statement. “I’m excited to expand our reach and ensure we’re delivering exceptional value to our members and partners in every market we serve.”

News of the new appointments comes during a busy 2025 for Industrious, which was fully acquired by CBRE in January for approximately $400 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. CBRE first invested in the coworking firm in 2020.

Industrious operates more than 250 locations across 65 cities, including more than 185 in North America, according to the announcement.

Its latest New York City lease was at 107 Greenwich Street, where the firm took 24,534 square feet in May for a new Financial District location, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.