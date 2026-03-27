Leases   ·   Retail

Hydrogen Fitness Signs Deal in Murray Hill for First NYC Location

By March 27, 2026 1:51 pm
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Okada & Company's Thomas Capuano (top), Lee & Associates's Cory Gahr (center) and Josh Lebowitz, and 145 East 32nd Street.
Okada & Company's Thomas Capuano (top), Lee & Associates's Cory Gahr (center) and Josh Lebowitz, and 145 East 32nd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Okada & Company; Courtesy Lee & Associates; Propertyshark

A 24-hour gym is bulking up for cutting season by establishing its first New York City location in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood.

Hydrogen Fitness signed a 15-year lease for 17,000 square feet at Meyer Equities145 East 32nd Street, where it will occupy the ground floor, lower level and mezzanine and operate a juice bar known as Hydro Bar. The spot will be its third location overall in the New York tri-state area.

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Crain’s New York Business first reported the deal, stating that it was a 25,000-square-foot deal.

Asking rent was $70 per square foot.

“Hydrogen Fitness recognized the opportunity to establish a flagship presence in Murray Hill, where strong residential density and consistent daytime population create an ideal environment for a premium fitness offering,” Lee & Associates NYC’s Cory Gahr, who represented the tenant with Josh Lebowitz, said in a statement. “We’re seeing increasing interest from operators who want to deliver a more elevated, amenity-driven experience, and this space was uniquely positioned to accommodate that vision.”

Okada & Company’s Christopher Okada, Thomas Capuano and Elena Ivanova negotiated on behalf of the landlord, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment or clarification on the discrepancy in the square footage.

Founded in 2020 by Jonathan Gutwein and Andrew Pinon, Hydrogen Fitness offers Equinox-esque service in Greenwich, Conn., and Scarsdale, N.Y.

Located between Third Avenue and Lexington Avenue, 145 East 32nd Street stands at about 12 stories and is also leased to a CityMD and to NYU Langone Madison Avenue Orthopedics.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

145 East 32nd Street, Christopher Okada, Cory Gahr, Elena Ivanova, Josh Lebowitz, Thomas Capuano, Hydrogen Fitness, Lee & Associates NYC, Meyer Equities, Okada & Company
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