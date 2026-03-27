Global law firm Goodwin announced it will move from its Los Angeles office in a 52-story tower downtown to the nearby Arts District about two miles away, which is almost exclusively defined by low-rise or industrial-style developments.

The law firm will relocate from its current 30,400 square feet of space on the 41st and 42nd floors at Uncommon Developers’ 601 South Figueroa Street, where it has been for almost 20 years, to about 29,000 square feet on the second-floor office campus at 555 Mateo Street, known as At Mateo. More than 75 lawyers will eventually use the office campus, which also counts Spotify as a tenant and which ASB Real Estate Investments owns.

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A representative for Goodwin declined to disclose terms of the lease.

“Our move to At Mateo reflects our long-term commitment to Los Angeles and our broader strategy to be deeply immersed in the industries we serve,” David Pendergast, chair of Goodwin’s Los Angeles office and a partner at the firm, said in a statement. “Southern California has become a powerful innovation corridor spanning Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Orange County and San Diego. From aerospace, space and defense to life sciences, SaaS and consumer products, this region is driving transformative growth.”

The Arts District has seen steady redevelopment the past decade and a half, and it has become an affordable alternative for growing businesses compared to Silicon Beach or markets on L.A.’s Westside.

“Our expanded presence positions us alongside the founders, investors and companies leading that momentum and allows us to deliver strategic, industry-focused counsel at every stage of their development,” Pendergast added.

Pete Collins and Mike Condon with Cushman & Wakefield represented ASB Real Estate on the new lease. Mike Catalano and Steve Barker at Savills represented Goodwin.

Law firms remain perhaps the most important driver of activity for office space. U.S. law firms accounted for more than 10 percent of total office leasing across the country last year, and the trend is continuing this year in Southern California.

For one, Goodwin announced earlier this month that it’s also opening a new office in Newport Beach, and will open a San Diego office this summer. Also, law firm Wilson Elser signed a nearly 25,000-square-foot lease at Silverstein’s U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown L.A., and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani signed a roughly 26,000-square-foot relocation deal for the 42-story 1 Cal Plaza nearby.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.