National Law Firm Leasing Activity Grows Above Pre-Pandemic Levels: Report

By February 27, 2026 1:50 pm
Tom Fulcher, Vice Chairman and Chair of the Legal Tenant Practice Group at Savills and 2100 M Street Northwest in Washington DC.
Tom Fulcher, Vice Chairman and Chair of the Legal Tenant Practice Group at Savills and 2100 M Street Northwest in Washington DC. PHOTOS: Courtesy Savills; Tony Webster/Flickr

Cue the “Law & Order” “dun dun” sound

Leasing activity for law firms across the United States  grew to 10.7 million square feet in 2025, a year-over-year growth from the 10.2 million square feet leased in 2024, and well above the 7.7 million square feet leased in 2023, according to the latest research from Savills.

2025’s leasing figure — which includes lease transactions by law firms covering more than 20,000 square feet — also exceeded pre-pandemic benchmarks, Savills’ report found.  The legal sector accounted for 10.1 percent of all U.S. office leasing in 2025, more than doubling its share since 2018, when the sector only represented 5 percent of all office activity.

Plus, of 2025’s total 10.7 million square feet leased by law firms, 57.1 percent of that activity was for firms choosing to remain in their current office space, while 39.1 percent of the leasing was for office relocations. 

“The legal sector continues to stand out as a steady source of office demand, supported by firms’ long-term planning and ongoing investment in workplace quality,” Tom Fulcher, chair of the legal tenant practice group at Savills, told Commercial Observer. “In 2025, leasing activity remained active, with renewals leading overall transactions and expansions continuing to outpace downsizing. Even in a shifting market environment, law firms are demonstrating confidence in high-quality space that supports collaboration, client engagement and talent retention.” 

Fulcher co-authored the report alongside Anders Klein, senior director of research, and Devon Munos, senior vice president and head of research at Savills. 

Law firms signed several significant office leases across the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone. 

The largest transaction during the fourth quarter was for Sidley Austin, which inked a 240,000-square-foot lease in Washington D.C., at BXP’s new office property at 2100 M Street NW. Meanwhile, WilmerHale took 201,000 square feet in Boston, and Benesh signed a 130,000-square-foot lease in Chicago. 

New York City led the fourth quarter’s law firm leasing activity with 14.6 percent of the total leasing volume in the period. Some major deals in Gotham included BakerHostetler renewing its 115,078-square-foot office lease at Tishman Speyer’s 630 Fifth Avenue, as well as McGuireWoods extending and expanding its lease at 1251 Avenue of the Americas from 42,500 square feet to 75,000 square feet.

“Together, these deals represented a continued emphasis on long-term positioning,” the Savills authors wrote, “with firms committing to next generation space, while selectively expanding in established gateway locations.” 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

