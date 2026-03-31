GFP Inks 9K SF of Deals in Garment District Office Building

An apparel industry mainstay is among three new or extended leases at GFP Real Estate’s 247 West 37th Street in Manhattan’s Garment District.

In the largest of the three deals, apparel marker maker AJC Trading, doing business as Create-A-Marker, took up 3,472 square feet on the building’s seventh floor.

Woody King of Lee & Associates NYC repped AJC Trading in the negotiations, which hammered out a 10-year, six-month term.

AJC Trading specializes in pattern grading, marking and digitizing for the fashion industry, according to its website, and has operated in the Garment District since 1993. Its new space will host offices and light manufacturing operations. The company was previously located a few blocks south at 254 West 35th Street.

247 West 37th Street is a circa-1924 building that rises 19 stories between Seventh and Eighth avenues and spans 271,000 square feet. GFP’s Matthew Mandell worked in-house for the landlord to secure all three recent deals, which total 9,370 square feet.

“These leases reflect the continued strength of the Garment District as a hub for fashion, nonprofit and creative organizations,” Mandell told Commercial Observer. “247 West 37th Street continues to appeal to tenants seeking flexible loft-style spaces in a centrally located building that supports both office and light production uses.”

Elsewhere on the seventh floor, the nonprofit Sadie Nash Leadership Project signed on for 3,366 square feet of administrative offices and programming space. The nonprofit, which operates leadership programs for young women and gender-expansive youth, is relocating from a little farther east at 4 West 43rd Street.

“Sadie Nash is a program that provides direct services to young people in New York City, and it is important that we have partners that understand how important it is to have safe, beautiful spaces where young people can connect with one another and learn,” Tené Howard, executive director at Sadie Nash, said in a statement to CO. “From the green wall in the lobby, to the supportive front desk staff, to the light-filled offices we will move into — we’re looking forward to partnering with GFP to provide these opportunities to New York City’s youth.”

The nonprofit’s 10-year lease includes a “turn-key installation” of classroom areas, offices and workstations, according to GFP. Eshaan Gandhi of Open Impact Real Estate represented Sadie Nash in the deal.

In the third deal, fashion accessories and trims supplier Lauren Trimming inked a two-year lease extension for its flashy ground-floor storefront, where it occupies 2,532 square feet.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent in the deals, but a recent CBRE report set Midtown’s average office asking rent at $84.24 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Security services firm Heightened Security also signed a seven-year, four-month lease for 3,821 square feet on the sixth floor of the building in February. Other tenants in the building include clothing manufacturer Knit Illustrated, embroidery studio Trimworld and The Journey Church NYC.

AJC Trading and Lauren Trimming did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.