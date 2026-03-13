The Inwood Logistics Center in Queens has gained two new industrial tenants, which took a total of 87,237 square feet at the 10-building campus owned by Onyx Equities, landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield announced Friday.

In the largest deal, airline catering company Gate Gourmet signed a lease for 63,437 square feet of space at 95D Inip Drive within the complex, C&W said.

Meanwhile, logistics provider Yanwen Express signed a deal for 23,800 square feet of space at 71 Inip Drive. Yanwen Express is a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in cross-border e-commerce shipping for small packages.

The asking rents and the lengths of each lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for warehouse space in Inwood ranges between $18 and $20 per square foot, according to LoopNet.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Helen Paul, Rico Murtha, Thomas DeLuca, Sonny Singh and David Frattaroli represented the landlord in both deals. Jimo Liu, also from C&W, represented Yanwen Express, while Tom DiMicelli from JLL represented Gate Gourmet. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Inwood Logistics Center was built in the 1970s and is across the eastern end of Jamaica Bay from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“Despite a shifting and uncertain economic landscape, the JFK industrial submarket remains incredibly resilient with historically low vacancy, which we expect to tighten even further as we get deeper into 2026,” C&W’s Paul said in a statement. “We are seeing sustained tenant demand for high-quality, modern logistics facilities that offer immediate access to the airport.”

Other tenants at the industrial complex include end-to-end logistics solutions company ECMS Express.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.