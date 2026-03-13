Leases

Airline Caterer Gate Gourmet Inks 63K-SF Lease at Queens’ Inwood Logistics Center

By March 13, 2026 2:42 pm
reprints
Tom DeLuca (top), Helen Paul (center), and Rico Murtha and The Inwood Logistics Center in Queens.
Tom DeLuca (top), Helen Paul (center), and Rico Murtha and The Inwood Logistics Center in Queens. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

The Inwood Logistics Center in Queens has gained two new industrial tenants, which took a total of 87,237 square feet at the 10-building campus owned by Onyx Equities, landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield announced Friday. 

In the largest deal, airline catering company Gate Gourmet signed a lease for 63,437 square feet of space at 95D Inip Drive within the complex, C&W said.

SEE ALSO: Retail Leasing in Midtown South Growing Faster Than Rest of Manhattan: Report

Meanwhile, logistics provider Yanwen Express signed a deal for 23,800 square feet of space at 71 Inip Drive. Yanwen Express is a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in cross-border e-commerce shipping for small packages.

The asking rents and the lengths of each lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for warehouse space in Inwood ranges between $18 and $20 per square foot, according to LoopNet

Cushman & Wakefield’s Helen Paul, Rico Murtha, Thomas DeLuca, Sonny Singh and David Frattaroli represented the landlord in both deals. Jimo Liu, also from C&W, represented Yanwen Express, while Tom DiMicelli from JLL represented Gate Gourmet. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The Inwood Logistics Center was built in the 1970s and is across the eastern end of Jamaica Bay from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“Despite a shifting and uncertain economic landscape, the JFK industrial submarket remains incredibly resilient with historically low vacancy, which we expect to tighten even further as we get deeper into 2026,” C&W’s Paul said in a statement. “We are seeing sustained tenant demand for high-quality, modern logistics facilities that offer immediate access to the airport.”

Other tenants at the industrial complex include end-to-end logistics solutions company ECMS Express

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

71 Inip Drive, 95D Inip Drive, David Frattaroli, Helen Paul, Inwood Logistics Center, Jimo Liu, Rico Murtha, Sonny Singh, Thomas DeLuca, Tom DiMicelli, Cushman & Wakefield, Gate Gourmet, JLL, Onyx Equities, Yanwen Express
Chris Bradicich of Live XYZ and workers inside a restaurant in Manhattan.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Retail Leasing in Midtown South Growing Faster Than Rest of Manhattan: Report

By Amanda Schiavo
Vornado Realty Trust's Glen Weis and a dish from Le Colonial.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

Le Colonial Plans Manhattan Return With 10K-SF Restaurant at 50 West 57th Street

By Mark Hallum
Two Trees Management's Alyssa Zahler and 66 Water Street, Brooklyn.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Maman Bakery to Open at 66 Water Street in Dumbo

By Amanda Schiavo