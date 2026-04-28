Stop the presses! U.S. News & World Report is moving its offices to Midtown’s 31 Penn Plaza.

The digital media company recently secured 10,236 square feet at Vanbarton Group’s office tower along West 31st Street, Commercial Observer has learned. U.S. News & World Report leaves behind its former offices just two blocks down Avenue of the Americas at 129 West 29th Street.

The new lease, transacted at $75 per square foot, occupies part of the 17th floor inside the 18-story tower.

Newmark‘s Erik Harris, Brian Waterman, Scott Klau and Cole Gendels negotiated on behalf of the landlord. Brokers Josh Berg and Brett Stein, also from Newmark, represented U.S. News & World Report.

The media company has been exclusively digital since it ceased publishing its news magazine in 2010. It covers a wide range of topics but is perhaps best known for its annual rankings of colleges, hospitals, hotels and senior living communities.

Meanwhile, CBRE, the behemoth commercial real estate brokerage, made a deal of its own at 31 Penn. The firm inked a 7,414-square-foot office lease across part of the tower’s fourth floor, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The asking rent was $69 per square foot.

CBRE is reportedly relocating one of its offices at 215 Park Avenue South near Union Square to its new home at 31 Penn. Brokers Rocco Laginestra, Charles Laginestra and Hannah Gerard represented CBRE in-house in the deal, while the Newmark team for 31 Penn represented the landlord once again.

Spokespeople for U.S. News & World Report and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.