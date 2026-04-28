A renowned Hollywood fashion designer is moving her workspace within Midtown South.

Pamella Roland, known for designing evening gowns and cocktail dresses for A-list celebrities, has signed a five-year lease for 10,013 square feet at 462 Seventh Avenue, according to tenant broker Resolution Real Estate. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

Roland will relocate her fashion house to the 23-story office building between West 35th and West 36th streets this month from her current offices two blocks north at 501 Seventh Avenue.

“This is a building that benefits from a truly hands-on landlord who went out of their way to accommodate a very special tenant,” Resolution’s Jeffrey Zund, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Steven Pressler, said in a statement. “As a result, our client will be moving into a beautifully renovated space with private bathrooms, a pantry, and other custom elements.”

Michael Heaner, a partner at the Kaufman Organization, represented owner S.I.K. Associates, which is managed by Kaufman. Spokespeople for Kaufman and Roland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Roland’s brand has been rapidly expanding in recent years, as her luxury gowns have been worn by celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Serena Williams and Jennifer Hudson. Her collections can be found at global luxury retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Harrods.

“It is always a pleasure working with Pamella and her team,” Pressler said in a statement. “Most significantly, we were able to secure excellent space that met her criteria for light and privacy within her preferred business district.”

Roland will join several other office tenants at the 189,734-square-foot 462 Seventh Avenue, including nonprofit Lifespire and transportation service Cubic Transportation Systems. Retail tenants at the property include Starbucks and Liberty Bagels.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.