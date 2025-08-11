Leases

ECMS Express Inks 25K-SF Lease at Inwood Logistics Center

By August 11, 2025 3:58 pm
Cushman & Wakefield's Rico Murtha (top) and Helen Paul (bottom) and the Inwood Logistics Center, Inwood, N.Y.
Cushman & Wakefield's Rico Murtha (top) and Helen Paul (bottom) and the Inwood Logistics Center, Inwood, N.Y. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

End-to-end logistics solutions company ECMS Express has signed a 25,868-square-foot lease at 95 Inip Drive, which is part of the Inwood Logistics Center, a 10-building portfolio near John F. Kennedy International Airport, landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield announced. 

The Inwood Logistics Center is owned by a joint partnership between Starwood Capital Group and Onyx Equities

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rico Murtha, Helen Paul, Sonny Singh, Thomas DeLuca, David Frattaroli, John Giannuzzi and Joseph Hentze Jr. represented the landlord in the lease. Rusty Smith from C&W represented the tenant. 

“The leasing momentum at Inwood Logistics Center highlights the strength of Onyx as an owner and investor, as well as the adaptability and prime location of the portfolio itself,” Murtha said in a statement. “ECMS Express’ lease reaffirms the value of these properties in serving JFK-focused logistics and operational needs. These buildings can accommodate a variety of users, from end-to-end logistics companies to light industrial manufacturers, and the proximity to JFK is second to none.” 

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for warehouse space in Inwood ranges between $18 and $20 per square foot, according to LoopNet

“We are thrilled to welcome ECMS Express to Inwood Logistics Center, further solidifying our vision for this portfolio as a go-to destination for premium industrial tenants near JFK,” Matthew Flath, Onyx Equities’ senior vice president of asset management, said in the statement. “Our ongoing investments in renovations and property enhancements are designed to meet the evolving demands of the market.” 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

95 Inip Drive, David Frattaroli, Helen Paul, Inwood Logistics Center, John Giannuzzi, Joseph Hentze Jr., Rico Murtha, Rusty Smith, Sonny Singh, Thomas DeLuca, Cushman & Wakefield, ECMS Express, Onyx Equities, Starwood Capital Group
