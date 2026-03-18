Faraday Future to Downsize HQ With 99K-SF Office in El Segundo

Los Angeles County’s South Bay is buzzing again with tech, aerospace and defense activity, but that doesn’t mean that every company that calls it home is growing.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Faraday Future (FF) announced it is relocating and downsizing its headquarters from Gardena to a 99,209-square-foot facility owned by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group in El Segundo. Faraday will begin moving into the entire building at 1990 East Grand Avenue next weekend, a company spokesperson confirmed to Commercial Observer. El Segundo is considered part of both the South Bay, and L.A. County’s Silicon Beach tech hub.

“If Northern California is known for Silicon Valley, Southern California has Silicon Beach,” YT Jia, Faraday’s founder and co-CEO, said in a statement. “Over the past decade, Silicon Beach, located along Los Angeles’ West Coast, has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic technology and innovation hubs in the United States. Over the past 10-plus years, it has gradually become home to companies across AI, internet technology, tech entertainment, aerospace, and other frontier industries.

“For FF, this location will better support the advancement of our [embodied AI] strategy, help us attract top AI talent, and strengthen innovation and ecosystem collaboration. This also marks the first headquarters relocation in FF’s 12-year history, making it an especially meaningful milestone for the company.”

Faraday is moving from its roughly 146,000-square-foot space at Rexford Industrial Realty’s 18455 South Figueroa Street in Gardena. FF initially acquired the building for about $13 million in 2014. Yet financial challenges, liquidity in particular, followed soon after; Hong Kong-based Evergrande Group pulled out of a $2 billion investment commitment in late 2018, and Faraday ultimately sold its Gardena office in a sale-leaseback deal to Atlas Capital the following year for $29 million. Atlas traded the building to Rexford in 2022 for about $64.3 million, PropertyShark records show.

Faraday went public in 2021, but revenue and cash-on-hand have remained a consistent problem. The company reported a net loss of more than $222 million in the third quarter of 2025 alone (Faraday has yet to release its fourth-quarter earnings) and its revenue for that three-month period was just $37,000. Faraday is also planning to buy back approximately $500,000 of common stock this year, funded by deferred pay from certain executives and employees. The plan was conceived, in part, to combat alleged illegal short selling and market manipulation, according to the company.

Tech, aerospace and defense have strapped on rocket boosters elsewhere in the South Bay. Firms such as FlightWave Aerospace Systems and Trio Manufacturing have tripled their office/industrial footprints in the region over the past 12 months, and autonomous weapons manufacturer Anduril earlier this year announced plans to build a $1 billion facility in Long Beach.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.