Much like its fictional namesake in “The Lord of the Rings,” Anduril Industries is fast becoming the king’s sword in Southern California.

The defense contractor, which focuses on autonomous technologies such as drones, will commit $1 billion to a six-building, nearly 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use campus in Long Beach. The campus will combine 750,000 square feet of office space with 435,000 square feet of industrial research and development space to support increased demand from the U.S. military and its allies, according to the company.

The facility will be constructed at Sares Regis Group’s Douglas Park, a roughly 200-acre business park near Long Beach Airport. The development is expected to come online by summer 2027, according to the L.A. Times, which first reported the news.

“This investment is a major vote of confidence in Long Beach and California’s leadership in advanced manufacturing and aerospace,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “A more than 1 million-square-foot campus supporting 5,500 new jobs only happens when a city has the workforce, infrastructure and industrial legacy to support growth at scale.”

The campus is set to become Anduril’s largest of several mixed-use campuses in Southern California. The defense contractor, founded in 2017 by Palmer Luckey, Matt Grimm, Trae Stephens and Brian Schimpf, currently operates its headquarters out of a 640,000-square-foot facility in Costa Mesa, owned by an Invesco-led joint venture.

The company also expanded greatly throughout 2025. In January, Anduril announced it was building a $1 billion, 5 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio, dubbed Arsenal-1. In September, the company inked a 163,000-square-foot industrial expansion lease in Santa Ana, and in October inked a 42,000-square-foot office lease adjacent to its headquarters. That same month, Drawbridge Realty signed Anduril to yet another three-building, 190,000-square-foot office campus in Costa Mesa.

Aside from its proximity to Long Beach Airport and the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the company’s new $1 billion development will be about 30 minutes northwest of its Orange County headquarters, and about 90 minutes from a separate testing facility in San Juan Capistrano.

Anduril’s commitment to L.A. County’s South Bay is also a huge boon for a region attempting to reclaim its former glory as the country’s aerospace and defense capital. At least two other aerospace companies tripled their footprints in the South Bay last year, for example: Trio Manufacturing inked a 123,000-square-foot deal with the Cypress Land Company in March, and FlightWave Aerospace Systems inked a 51,000-square-foot deal with Red Cat Holdings in October.

