Escape Room Escapology to Open in 7K SF at 45 Rockefeller Plaza

This retail tenant couldn’t escape the draw of Rockefeller Plaza.

Escape room operator Escapology signed a 10-year, 7,270-square-foot lease on the same level as the ice skating rink at Tishman Speyer’s 45 Rockefeller Plaza as part of the retail offerings in the well-known tourism hub, according to the landlord.

Asking rent for the space was not disclosed, but the median asking rent for the nearby retail corridor of Fifth Avenue from East 49th to East 59th streets was $2,550 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

Jason Pruger and Jason Stein of Newmark handled negotiations on behalf of Escapology while Reed Zukerman represented Tishman Speyer in-house in the transaction.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lease for the escape room, in which visitors have to find a way out of a room or a series of rooms by solving puzzles, follows the November announcement that law firm BakerHostetler renewed its lease for 115,078 square feet office in the building, also known as 630 Fifth Avenue.

The Rockefeller Center location will be the first New York City outpost for Escapology, which has several locations along the East Coast. Its new spot at the Midtown tourist hub, which will open in late spring, will feature 10 “distinct” escape rooms and offer event spaces, the landlord said.

The escape room operator will join several other retail tenants on the rink level of 45 Rockefeller Plaza, including Matcha Cafe Maiko, Daily Provisions and Lil Sweet Treat.

More recently at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, real estate investment trust Chimera Investment Corporation signed a 22,000-square-foot expansion deal to relocate from the 1.3 million-square-foot building between West 50th and West 51st streets to nearby 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Commercial Observer reported last week.

