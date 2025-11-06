BakerHostetler Renews 115K-SF Lease at 45 Rockefeller Plaza

A law firm is renewing its six-figure office footprint in Midtown.

BakerHostetler renewed its 115,078-square-foot office lease at Tishman Speyer’s 630 Fifth Avenue, also known as 45 Rockefeller Plaza, where it has been since 2001, according to CBRE.

Asking rent in the 1.3 million-square-foot building between West 50th and West 51st streets was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for Midtown in October was $82.78 per square foot, according to a report from the brokerage.

CBRE did not disclose the names of the brokers in the deal or the length of the renewal.

BakerHostetler and Tishman Speyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BakerHostetler has more than 1,000 lawyers spread across 18 U.S. offices, making it one of the largest law firms in the United States, according to the firm’s website.

Other tenants in the building include private equity and structured investments firm Palistar Capital, which took 13,800 square feet in the 39-story building in October, as well as antitrust law firm Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, which signed for 28,000 square feet in April 2024.

In 2023, Barcelona-based fashion and fragrance company Puig, which owns brands like Jean Paul Gaultier, Banderas, Shakira, Charlotte Tilbury and Derma, signed a relocation deal for 25,200 square feet in the building for a new office.

