REIT Chimera Investment Signs 22K-SF Lease at 1 Rockefeller Plaza

Real estate investment trust Chimera Investment Corporation is relocating within Tishman Speyer’s Rockefeller Center office portfolio.

The mortgage REIT signed a 15-year, 22,000-square-foot lease on the 32nd, 33rd and 34th floors of 1 Rockefeller Plaza, a relocation and expansion from the 15,000 square feet it currently occupies less than three blocks away at 630 Fifth Avenue, according to Tishman Speyer.

SEE ALSO: CHG Expands Footprint at Building Steps From White House

Tishman Speyer did not immediately disclose the asking rent for the deal in the 34-story office tower, but the average asking rent for Midtown in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“This lease underscores the enduring appeal of Rockefeller Center to New York’s investment industry, and we’re proud to continue to provide a setting that supports their long-term growth at one of the world’s most iconic addresses,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer, said in a statement.

Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker handled negotiations in-house on behalf of Tishman Speyer while Conor Denihan and Connor DeSimone of CBRE represented Chimera in the transaction.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the Rockefeller Center building between 48th and 49th streets include investment firm Ulysses Management, which signed a ​​12,586-square-foot lease in September 2024, and law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel, which leased 22,000 square feet in July 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.