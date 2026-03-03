REIT Chimera Investment Signs 22K-SF Lease at 1 Rockefeller Plaza
By Mark Hallum March 3, 2026 2:23 pmreprints
Real estate investment trust Chimera Investment Corporation is relocating within Tishman Speyer’s Rockefeller Center office portfolio.
The mortgage REIT signed a 15-year, 22,000-square-foot lease on the 32nd, 33rd and 34th floors of 1 Rockefeller Plaza, a relocation and expansion from the 15,000 square feet it currently occupies less than three blocks away at 630 Fifth Avenue, according to Tishman Speyer.
Tishman Speyer did not immediately disclose the asking rent for the deal in the 34-story office tower, but the average asking rent for Midtown in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.
“This lease underscores the enduring appeal of Rockefeller Center to New York’s investment industry, and we’re proud to continue to provide a setting that supports their long-term growth at one of the world’s most iconic addresses,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer, said in a statement.
Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker handled negotiations in-house on behalf of Tishman Speyer while Conor Denihan and Connor DeSimone of CBRE represented Chimera in the transaction.
CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Other tenants in the Rockefeller Center building between 48th and 49th streets include investment firm Ulysses Management, which signed a 12,586-square-foot lease in September 2024, and law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel, which leased 22,000 square feet in July 2024.
Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.