Leases   ·   Office Leases

REIT Chimera Investment Signs 22K-SF Lease at 1 Rockefeller Plaza

By March 3, 2026 2:23 pm
reprints
Tishman Speyer's EB Kelly and 1 Rockefeller Plaza.
Tishman Speyer's EB Kelly and 1 Rockefeller Plaza. PHOTOS: Courtesy Tishman Speyer; Commercial Observer file

Real estate investment trust Chimera Investment Corporation is relocating within Tishman Speyer’s Rockefeller Center office portfolio.

The mortgage REIT signed a 15-year, 22,000-square-foot lease on the 32nd, 33rd and 34th floors of 1 Rockefeller Plaza, a relocation and expansion from the 15,000 square feet it currently occupies less than three blocks away at 630 Fifth Avenue, according to Tishman Speyer.

SEE ALSO: CHG Expands Footprint at Building Steps From White House

Tishman Speyer did not immediately disclose the asking rent for the deal in the 34-story office tower, but the average asking rent for Midtown in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“This lease underscores the enduring appeal of Rockefeller Center to New York’s investment industry, and we’re proud to continue to provide a setting that supports their long-term growth at one of the world’s most iconic addresses,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer, said in a statement.

Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker handled negotiations in-house on behalf of Tishman Speyer while Conor Denihan and Connor DeSimone of CBRE represented Chimera in the transaction.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the Rockefeller Center building between 48th and 49th streets include investment firm Ulysses Management, which signed a ​​12,586-square-foot lease in September 2024, and law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel, which leased 22,000 square feet in July 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1 Rockefeller Plaza, Blythe Kinsler, Connor DeSimone, Conor Denihan, EB Kelly, Kate Walker, Chimera Investment Corporation, Tishman Speyer
Convene CEO Ryan Simonetti and 600 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Office · Leases
Washington DC

CHG Expands Footprint at Building Steps From White House

By Nick Trombola
GFP Real Estate co-CEO Brian Steinwurtzel and 1540 Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

Pandora Jewelry, Woori Bank Ink Deals at 1540 Broadway

By Mark Hallum
1 Cal Plaza (center) in Downtown Los Angeles.
Office · Leases
California

Law Firm to Relocate From U.S. Bank Tower to Distressed 1 Cal Plaza in L.A.

By Nick Trombola