Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel (ECBAWM) is growing its office footprint in a move to 1 Rockefeller Plaza.

The law firm signed a deal for 22,000 square feet in the Tishman Speyer-owned building ​​to relocate from 16,000 square feet at the nearby Rockefeller Center building 600 Fifth Avenue, according to the landlord.

Tishman Speyer declined to provide the length of the lease or the asking rent, but the average asking office rent in Midtown was $73.18 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

ECBAWM specializes in civil rights and commercial litigation as well as criminal defense, according to its website. It has been at 600 Fifth since 2014, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“Coming to the office here means having the best of the city outside your door: the most exciting restaurants, the most enticing retailers, and the beauty and soul you can only find in the art and architecture,” EB Kelly, head of Rockefeller Center for Tishman Speyer, said in a statement.

Zev Holzman of Savills and Paul Revson of Emerald Realty represented the law firm in the deal while Tishman Speyer handled it in-house with Blythe Kinsler, Samantha Augarten, Joseph Simon and Kate Walker.

Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Revson could not be reached for comment.

1 Rockefeller Plaza opened in 1937 midblock between 48th and 49th streets, directly south of Rockefeller Center’s famed ice rink site. Other tenants in the 34-story building include clothing brand Club Monaco and investment firm Spindrift Equities, according to Compstak.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.