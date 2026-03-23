BFC Partners Inks 14K-SF Lease at RFR’s 17 State Street

Real estate development firm BFC Partners has signed a 10-year, 13,758-square-foot lease for an entire floor at RFR Holding’s 17 State Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The exact asking rent was not disclosed, but RFR noted that asking rents at 17 State Street, which is near the Financial District’s Battery Park, range from $72 to $85 per square foot.

RFR was represented in-house by AJ Camhi, Paul Milunec and Ryan Silverman, as well as by JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher. BFC Partners was represented by Ron Lo Russo, Harley Dalton and Peter Kerans from Cushman & Wakefield. C&W, JLL and BFC did not immediately respond to CO’s requests for comment.

BFC’s current address is listed on its website as 150 Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn. It is unclear when the firm will move offices.

“There is no shortage of top-tier firms seeking to plant a flag at 17 State Street, and we’re excited to welcome BFC Partners to the tenant roster,” Camhi said in a statement.

“Our breathtaking views and elevated workplace experiences are unrivaled in the downtown Manhattan office market,” Camhi added. “New bespoke prebuilt suites, combined with well-appointed tenant amenities, are important drivers of the record-breaking leasing velocity at 17 State.”

Built in 1988, 17 State Street is a 42-story boutique Class A office tower at the corner of State and Pearl streets. Other tenants in the building include legal practice The Cochran Firm and alternative investment management firm Alphadyne Asset Management.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.