Legal practice The Cochran Firm has signed a 10-year, 13,757-square-foot lease at 17 State Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, building owner RFR announced.

“We are thrilled to make 17 State Street our firm’s new flagship office to best serve our clients and our team,” Mina Malik, CEO and executive partner at The Cochran Firm, said in a statement announcing the lease. “The building has a striking presence in the heart of the Financial District, and the stunning views are unlike any other option we considered. This incredible space will serve as an extension of our well-known brand, and we’re excited to make use of the new amenity center, which will further enhance the day-to-day experience for our attorneys and our clients.”

RFR signed three other full-floor leases at 17 State Street in addition to the Cochran lease. All four leases total 56,586 square feet of new or renewed deals. This follows RFR’s more than 250,000 square feet of leasing activity in 2025, a record year for the company.

In addition to the Cochran Firm’s deal, Bright Power, a provider of sustainable energy and water management for commercial buildings, took 14,900 square feet in the building; law firm Shaub, Ahmuty, Citrin & Spratt took 14,172 square feet; and Mashreq Bank, a tenant at 17 State Street since 2017, renewed and expanded its footprint with a new 10-year, 13,757-square-foot lease.

Asking rent for the building at the corner of State and Pearl streets ranges between $72 and $85 per square foot.

RFR was represented in-house by AJ Camhi, Paul Milunec and Ryan Silverman and JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher on these deals.

Cochran was represented by Derrick Ades, Jared London, Christopher Hogan and Munish Viralam from CBRE. Bright Power was represented by Jonathan Fein and Tim Hanna of Cushman & Wakefield.

Bright Power’s relocation “was prompted by our client’s existing building converting to residential use, which ultimately created an opportunity to upgrade into a premier downtown location at 17 State Street,” Fein told Commercial Observer via email. “RFR’s ability to structure a creative, mutually beneficial deal was instrumental in bringing the transaction together. The new space is an ideal fit for Bright Power, a leading energy-efficiency consulting firm, as they continue to expand their impact in the sustainability space.”

Shaub, Ahmuty, Citrin & Spratt was represented by Ben Shapiro, Bill Levitsky and Matthew Augarten of Newmark. Newmark and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“17 State Street has always been a sought-after address,” RFR’s Camhi said in the statement. “The record-breaking year comes as plans for a new amenity center were very well received by the market and the prebuilt suites have been filling up at a remarkable clip. It’s a testament to RFR’s commitment to this remarkable asset after a successful recapitalization earlier in the year and our subsequent plans to reinvest in the asset by elevating the workplace experience.”

