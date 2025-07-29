Alphadyne Asset Management Renews 44K-SF Lease at 17 State Street

Alternative investment management firm Alphadyne Asset Management has renewed its 43,872-square-foot, three-floor lease at 17 State Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, building owner RFR announced.

The length of the lease and the exact asking rent were not disclosed, but a source close to the deal noted that asking rent in the building ranges between $65 and $75 per square foot.

Alphadyne Asset Management has been a tenant at 17 State Street since 2005, RFR said.

The building owner was represented in-house by AJ Camhi, Paul Milunec and Ryan Silverman.

“This building is a prominent landmark in the downtown New York skyline,” Camhi said in a statement. “With its proximity to Battery Park and sweeping views of New York Harbor, 17 State Street is one of the most sought-after addresses in Manhattan.”

The tenant was represented by Silvio Petriello of CBRE, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RFR also announced several other lease renewals and new deals at 17 State Street. Camhi, Milunec and Silverman represented RFR in-house for these deals as well.

Law firm Bressler, Amery & Ross, a tenant since 1995, has renewed its 8,243-square-foot lease. Robert Goodman of Cresa represented the law firm in this deal.

Atlantic Specialty Coffee, a commodity services group specializing in coffee, cocoa and cotton, renewed its 6,167-square-foot space within the building. The company has been a tenant since 1994 and was represented by Michael Rizzo and Richard Levine of CBRE.

Small and midsize business capital provider Samson Funding, a tenant since 2021, renewed its 6,181-square-foot lease. It is unclear who brokered the deal for Samson. Asset management firm Friendly Capital, a tenant since 2003, renewed its 3,899-square-foot lease. No broker was listed for the tenant in this deal as well.

Optifino, an AI-powered life insurance tech firm, signed a new 5,138-square-foot lease at 17 State Street. The tenant was represented by CBRE’s Derrick Ades and Lewis Gottlieb. Mitchell Konsker, John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher from JLL represented RFR alongside its in-house brokers.

Another law firm, Pierkarski Law, has signed a new lease totaling 3,917 square feet. Jimmy Ishay of Gotham Realty represented the tenant. Finally, medical technology firm Aspargo Laboratories signed a new 3,263-square foot lease, ending its sub-tenancy at 17 State Street. No tenant broker was named for this deal.

RFR also announced that it is planning a new amenity space at 17 State Street that will feature social and collaborative seating, a cafe, a library lounge, and a 32-person boardroom.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.