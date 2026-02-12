Fabric Wholesaler Zelouf Signs 14K-SF Lease at 209 West 38th Street

A fabric wholesaler is moving a block from its current offices after signing a deal at 209 West 38th Street.

Zelouf International, which specializes in sourcing, designing and distributing textiles, has agreed to a 10-year, 13,600-square-foot deal on the entire sixth floor of the GFP Real Estate-owned building in a relocation from 225 West 37th Street, according to the landlord.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent in the building, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.24 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

GFP’s Matthew Mandell represented the landlord in-house, while Newmark’s Brett Harvey handled negotiations on behalf of Zelouf International, also known as Zelouf Fabrics.

Harvey, who took a job at JLL in January, and his new brokerage did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The high-speed fabric manufacturer owned by third-generation proprietors will use the space for offices, design space and a showroom.

Other recent deals in the 12-story office building between Seventh and Eighth avenues include children’s lifestyle and apparel brand Konges Sløjd taking 2,822 square feet on the 11th floor and textile wholesaler Zateks Textile, also known as EZTextiles.com, renewing 1,679 square feet of showroom and office space on the 11th floor.

Mandell represented both the landlord and the tenants in these deals.

