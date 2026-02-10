Xfinity Creative Inks 14K-SF Lease at 75 Rockefeller Plaza

Xfinity Creative, the in-house marketing services firm for media conglomerate Comcast, has taken 14,116 square feet of office space across the entire 11th floor of RXR’s 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Commercial Observer can first report.

The agency will relocate from 105 Wooster Street in SoHo and occupy the space at 75 Rockefeller for a five-year lease term. The asking rent was not disclosed, but Commercial Observer reported in November that asking rents at the building ranged between $100 and $110 per square foot.

Xfinity was represented by Gabe Marans, Jay Joyce and Greg Bante from Savills. RXR was represented by Bruce Mosler, Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca Di Mauro from Cushman & Wakefield, as well as by an in-house team of Daniel Birney, Walter Rooney and Heidi Steinegger.

Both Savills and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Joining Xfinity at 75 Rockefeller will be strategic advisory and investment firm BeaconHead Partners, which signed a three-year, 3,190-square-foot lease on the building’s 20th floor.

BeaconHead was represented by TJ Hochanadel from JLL. C&W’s Mosler, Silverstein, LoPresti, Daugstrup, and Di Mauro, alongside RXR’s Birney, Rooney, and Steinegger, represented the landlord.

“Coming off the positive leasing momentum we saw at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Q4 of 2025, we’re thrilled to begin the year on a similar note,” William Elder, RXR’s executive vice president and managing director of the firm’s New York City division, said in a statement. “We’re especially pleased to welcome companies establishing their first office in New York City at 75 Rockefeller, reinforcing RXR’s reputation as a leading developer delivering high-quality spaces for our tenants.”

75 Rockefeller Plaza is a 32-story Midtown building on West 51st Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues. Other tenants at the property include legal industry recruiting firm Macrae, finance company BasePoint, and investment bank Univest Securities.

