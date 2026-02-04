Tech Firm WorkOS Signs 6K-SF Deal at 466 Broome Street

A workflow automation and data firm has signed an office lease in SoHo, Commercial Observer has learned.

WorkOS took 5,500 square feet on the third floor of 466 Broome Street, a property owned by Albert Malekan, the founder of fashion brand Alberto Makali, according to tenant broker LSL Advisors.

Asking rent was $125 per square foot, LSL Advisors said.

Eric Siegel and Chery Anavian of LSL represented the San Francisco-based tech company in the transaction, while Jeremy Aidan and Victor Terzi of Isaacs and Company handled negotiations on behalf of Malekan.

Aidan and Terzi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Malekan, who has long been in business with his brother Michael Malekan, has owned the property at the corner of Broome and Greene streets since 2007, when it was purchased for $19 million, according to property records.

Other tenants in the five-story building include production company Cutters Studios and the first New York City location of women’s clothing retailer Arias New York.

