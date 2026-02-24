Leases   ·   Office Leases

Unity Building Services Signs 4K-SF Lease at 389 Fifth Avenue

By February 24, 2026 1:31 pm
reprints
Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel and 389 Fifth Avenue.
Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel and 389 Fifth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Koeppel Rosen

A pair of tenants just signed new leases at the Rosen family’s 389 Fifth Avenue totaling 5,626 square feet, Commercial Observer can first report. 

In the largest deal, Unity Building Services, a full-service commercial cleaning and building maintenance company, signed a 4,147-square-foot lease on the sixth floor of the 12-story Midtown office building, according to building manager Koeppel Rosen. In a separate deal, Tiger Palace, a technology-driven gaming and real estate platform, signed a 1,479-square-foot lease on the sixth floor. 

The asking rents and the lengths of each lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.80 per square foot in January, according to CBRE data. 

Unity Building Services’ address is currently listed on its website as 310 Fifth Avenue, just six blocks away from its new lease. It’s unclear whether the deal represents a relocation or new location for the firm. Tiger Palace lists only an address in Labuan, Malaysia, on its website. 

Koeppel Rosen’s Max Koeppel represented ownership in-house on both leases. Koeppel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both tenants were represented by Bradley Cohn of Adams & Company, who also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built in 1922, 389 Fifth Avenue is a 123,195-square-foot building on the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 36th Street. Its tenant roster includes therapy practice Bridge Medical, retailer GMA Accessories and nonprofit Action Without Borders

