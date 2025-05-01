Therapy Practice Bridge Medical Expands to 7K SF at 389 Fifth Avenue

The doctors are staying put.

Bridge Medical has expanded its presence at 389 Fifth Avenue by 3,027 square feet and is now occupying 6,832 square feet on the building’s fourth floor, Commercial Observer has learned.

The health care provider — which provides neurological and mental health services to patients after injuries — moved into 389 Fifth Avenue in 2023 on a 10-year lease, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The length of the lease has not changed with this new expansion.

Asking rent for the space was $46 per square foot, the source said.

“Bridge Medical has been a tenant at 389 Fifth Avenue for a few years and was looking to expand at the property to accommodate company growth,” Max Koeppel, who brokered the deal in-house for landlord Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement. “The mental health services provider wanted to expand within the building, given its convenient location for patients, and our team was able to work with them to secure a space that met their needs.”

Steven Gurton of R New York represented Bridge Medica. Gurton also represented the tenant when it moved into the building, and at the time helped negotiate a deal in which the landlord provided some funding to build out that initial space.

“Post-COVID-19, a lot of landlords were hungry to bring in strong credit tenants on long-term leases, and they were willing to spend more money than they normally would to bring tenants in at the time,” Gurton told CO. “It’s really a great building with good management and an institutional landlord.”

389 Fifth Avenue sits at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 36th Street, two blocks north of the landmark Empire State Building. The 12-story office building was built in 1922 and features an updated lobby and elevator system, according to Koeppel Rosen.

Other tenants within the building include the nonprofit service organization Action Without Borders and clothing manufacturer Capelli New York.

