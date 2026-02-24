Architecture and Design Firm Takes 6K SF at 45 Main Street in Dumbo

Two Trees Management has signed seven new office deals in three of its buildings in Dumbo, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The largest of the leases was for Think! Architecture + Design, which is relocating from 1 MetroTech Center North to 6,159 square feet at 45 Main Street, according to the landlord. The Brooklyn-based design firm specializes in affordable housing, community facilities and mixed-use projects.

Asking rent in the building between Front and Water streets ranges from the mid- to high $40s per square foot. The seven leases run between two and seven years, according to Two Trees.

Alyssa Zahler, Elizabeth Bueno, Nicole Serras and Jarad Winter represented Two Trees in-house in the deals.

“Building on a year of strong leasing momentum, Dumbo’s community continues to expand as creative firms co-locate within the new design district,” Bueno said in a statement. “Complementing this office growth, the neighborhood’s food, beverage and retail scene continues to play a key role in attracting tenants, offering the amenities and energy that support creative work styles.”

Also taking space at 45 Main Street was commercial real estate financing firm Bonside, which signed a lease for 2,382 square feet and was represented by Peter Johnson at Avison Young, according to Two Trees. New York-based data and analytics firm Clarity Cubed also took 1,500 square feet.

Avison Young’s Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, five blocks away at 20 Jay Street, digital financial vault infrastructure platform Veda signed a lease for 3,910 square feet, and talent acquisition firm Group Project Design took 1,555 square feet.

Tim Hay and Brian Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented Veda in the deal.

“Veda was keen to open their first office in Brooklyn, and we narrowed down the focus to Dumbo,” Tim Hay said in a statement. “Two Trees was a perfect partner to accommodate Veda’s current requirements and future growth within their portfolio.”

New leases announced at Two Trees’ 55 Washington Street included a 1,100-square-foot deal for Rovi Health and an 854-square-foot lease for CTS Builders.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.