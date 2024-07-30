Morrison, a New Zealand-based infrastructure investment firm, has moved its New York City offices to Rockefeller Center.

The company signed a lease for 8,000 square feet on the 22nd floor of Tishman Speyer’s 600 Fifth Avenue, according to the landlord.

Spokespeople for Tishman Speyer and tenant broker CBRE (CBRE) did not immediately provide the asking rent or length of the lease. However, the average asking rent for offices in Rockefeller Center was $82.82 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, per a Cushman & Wakefield report.

With the Tishman Speyer transaction inked, Morrison has opened its North American headquarters in the 26-story Rockefeller Center building. It is unclear where Morrison previously leased space in New York, but its LinkedIn page listed its offices at 152 West 57th Street. The firm also operates offices in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and London.

Across those locations, Morrison employs more than 200 people — 25 of whom are working from the company’s 600 Fifth locale. The company was founded in 1988 as H.R.L. Morrison & Company.

“We are honored to have Morrison join the prestigious ranks of international firms who recognize that Rockefeller Center is the best place in New York City to establish a North American presence,” EB Kelly, Tishman Speyer’s senior managing director and head of Rockefeller Center, said in a statement. “As Morrison settles in, we look forward to introducing their team to the art, design, dining, shopping and attractions that make Rockefeller Center both a global icon and the city’s most dynamic place to work.”

CBRE’s Brad Auerbach represented Morrison in the transaction. It is unclear who handled the deal for the landlord.

Located on the corner of West 48th Street and Fifth Avenue, 600 Fifth currently houses outdoor retailer Arc’teryx and nonprofit World Monuments Fund, among other tenants.

Anna Staropoli can be reached at astaropoli@commercialobserver.com.