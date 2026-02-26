Best believe they’re still bejeweled in Midtown Manhattan.

Jewelry designer Jasani Designs USA has signed a 3,918-square-foot lease at 64 West 48th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The lease runs for five years and four months.

The jewelry company, which specializes in sourcing rough diamonds, manufacturing jewelry and exporting to global markets, will occupy the entire 15th floor of the 17-story building, located between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Manhattan’s Diamond District and just three blocks from Radio City Music Hall.

Asking rent for the deal was $55 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

Landlord Muss Development was represented in-house by Ross Spitalnick. The tenant was represented by Ben LaFontan and Bill Cohen from Newmark.

Cohen and LaFontan declined to comment, while spokespeople for Muss Development and Jasani did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jasani Designs USA is part of the Jasani Group, which was founded in 1966 and operates as a diamond jewelry designer with clients in the U.S., Dubai, India and Thailand.

Muss Development acquired 64 West 48th Street in 2008 for $54.5 million and extensively restored the lobby, maintenance systems and common areas of the property built in 1925. The building is also home to the Midtown branch of popular Japanese eatery Tsuru Ton Tan.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.