Forge Growth Infrastructure, an artificial intelligence platform that delivers essential systems like power and cooling to tech companies in the AI space, has signed a 7,400-square-foot lease at 430 West Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which was founded in 2025, has taken space across the entire sixth floor of the building for a term of seven years, according to a source close to the deal. The asking rent was $170 per square foot.

The landlord, United American Land (UAL), was represented by Howard Hersch, Greg Conen, Jennifer Schreiber and Natalie Serio from Newmark, which declined a request for comment.

The tenant was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Theodora Livadiotis. Spokespeople for C&W and Forge did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not known if this was a new office or a relocation for Forge, whose website already lists 430 West Broadway as its address.

“We built 430 West Broadway as a true Class A offering designed to meet the expectations of today’s premiere tenants,” Albert Laboz, principal at UAL, told CO. “Welcoming a best-in-class tenant such as Forge validates the strength of the repositioning and the market’s response to the product.”

Construction on 430 West Broadway, a seven-story office building between Prince and Spring streets, was completed last summer, with each floor plate spanning about 7,500 square feet each. There is also a dedicated lounge space on the seventh floor with an outdoor wraparound terrace for tenants.

“It really sells itself,” Conen told CO back in October. “You have a very bright, very efficient space, and you can fit a lot of people on these floors, and that’s really a draw.”

