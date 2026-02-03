College Social Events App DoorList Relocates to 322 Eighth Avenue

DoorList, an app for college students to create and manage social events on campus, is moving to a new office space in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The company, founded in 2021 and currently located at 264 West 40th Street, has signed a three-year, 3,062-square-foot lease at GFP Real Estate’s 322 Eighth Avenue, according to a Tuesday announcement from the landlord.

DoorList will move into its new space this month after a buildout is complete. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.12 per square foot in January, according to Colliers data.

“DoorList is a growing company that values flexibility, functionality and location,” Allen Gurevich, who brokered the deal in-house for GFP, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to welcome them to 322 Eighth Avenue and to deliver a space that supports their day-to-day operations and future growth.”

Claire Koeppel and Dylan Weisman from Newmark represented the tenant in the deal. The Newmark brokers declined to comment.

Built in 1925, 322 Eighth Avenue is a 21-story office building at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 26th Street. Tenants include nonprofit Asian American Foundation, legal practice Seiden Law, and public relations firm Purple.

