Lifestyle communications firm Purple is relocating within Midtown South after signing a new 24,000-square-foot lease.

The public relations outfit is moving its offices from 322 Eighth Avenue to Adams & Company’s 16 Madison Square West, adjacent to Madison Square Park in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, the landlord announced Thursday.

Purple signed a 10-year lease at the building, where asking rents are $70 per square foot.

Purple is based in London but has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Hong Kong and other major cities.

“[16 Madison Square West] delivers the identity, flexibility and connectivity that forward-thinking brands seek, with a park-front setting and immediate access to major transportation hubs that support both collaboration and convenience for today’s workforce,” Ben Levy, managing director at Adams & Company, said in a statement.

Levy and Jeff Buslik handled the deal in-house for Adams & Company, while Simon Landmann, Harrison Potter and Graham Jameson of JLL negotiated on behalf of Purple.

“Purple was seeking a full-floor environment that could support its continued growth and team collaboration while offering strong identity, natural light and proximity to transit and amenities,” JLL’s Landmann said in a statement. “Adams & Company’s 16 Madison Square West delivers a highly efficient solution in one of Midtown South’s most desirable locations.”

Adams & Company bought the 12-story office building, also known as 1115 Broadway, in August 2023 for $43.5 million from Rockrose Development, which almost doubled its money on its three-year investment.

While the property was the former home of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club, current tenants include earbud manufacturer Raycon on the 12th floor, the New York City offices of Green Mountain Energy, and fiber-optic internet service provider Pilot Fiber.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.