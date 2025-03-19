The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) will move into a new office in Chelsea next month.

TAAF, a nonprofit to support Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, has signed a four-year lease for 6,750 square feet on the 18th floor of GFP Real Estate’s 322 Eighth Avenue, according to the landlord.

“TAAF is a fantastic organization doing important work, and we’re thrilled they recognized the benefits of being a tenant at 322 Eighth Avenue,” GFP’s Allen Gurevich, who brokered the deal for the landlord, said in a statement. “As the largest landlord of nonprofits in New York City, GFP is committed to providing mission-driven organizations with high-quality, well-located office space that supports their growth and impact.”

GFP’s Matthew Colavita represented the tenant. The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown South averaged $78.03 per square foot in February.

The deal represents a relocation for the Washington, D.C.-based TAAF, but it’s unclear where the foundation previously had its New York City offices. GFP did not provide its previous address, and a spokesperson for TAAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2021, TAAF “responds to the rise in anti-Asian hate and addresses the long-standing underinvestment in AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Islander] communities,” according to its website.

Its Giving Challenge, launched in May 2021, saw over 130 corporations, foundations and individual donors commit $1.1 billion in funding and resources to AAPI communities and organizations, the foundation said.

TAAF’s new space at the building on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 26th Street will serve as its general and executive offices. The space was formerly occupied by marketing and advertising company Entech, GFP said.

The 21-story 322 Eighth Avenue is also home to marketing agency J Squared Group, construction firm Woodworks Construction and restaurant Yasubee Authentic Ramen, which all signed deals at the building in December 2023.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.