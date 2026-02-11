Brooklyn Bridge Fencing Club Going ‘En Garde’ at 295 Front Street

Brooklyn Bridge Fencing Club (BBFC) is in-fighting its way into a larger space after signing an 8,000-square-foot lease in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood.

Offering classes taught by Olympian and U.S. Fencing Hall of Famer Dan Kellner, the school is moving three blocks from 68 Jay Street to Eliezer Breco’s 295 Front Street, where it signed a 10-year lease on the sixth floor.

The asking rent for the space was not disclosed, but the average office asking rent for the borough was $51.66 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE.



“This move represents far more than a change of address,” Kellner said in a statement. “It’s an investment in our athletes, our families, and the community that has made BBFC what it is today — and what it will become for decades to come.”

Tri State Commercial Realty brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant which expanding from 6,000 square feet in its current facility.

Breco could not be reached for comment.

The school founded by Kellner in 2010 plans to start scoring touches on its 20 full-length fencing strips in March.

Other tenants in the seven-story building on the corner of Front Street and Hudson Avenue include K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which signed a 16,187-square-foot lease on the ground floor of the building in May 2024, and Ember Charter Schools, which took 25,000 square feet in June 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.