Ember Charter Schools Plans High School in Brooklyn’s Vinegar Hill

Ember Charter Schools, which currently operates elementary and middle schools in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, is building a new high school at 295 Front Street in the borough’s Vinegar Hill neighborhood, according to brokers on the deal.

The school will take 25,000 square feet for 17 years on the fourth and fifth floors of the seven-story building at the corner of Front Street and Hudson Avenue. Asking rent for the space was $38 per square foot.

The school will occupy the second floor while it builds out the two upper floors for its new campus, which it hopes to move into at the end of the summer.

Tri State Commercial Realty’s Eddie Keda, Chandler Slate and Joseph Bouzaglou handled the lease for the landlord, FM Capital, while the school did not have a broker.

Bouzaglou said the school was attracted to the space, the nearby transportation options and the overall neighborhood, which is at the edge of Dumbo.

“The space worked perfectly for them, and the layout of it was amazing,” he said. “What sold them was on the second floor — the Bond Collective, they have a beautiful buildout there. Their buildout for the school on the fourth and fifth floors will look like that.”

