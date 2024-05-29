Luxury Pet Hotel K9 Resorts Opening 16K-SF Location in Dumbo

Pets who need a break from their owners, or vice versa, will be heading to Dumbo, Brooklyn.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel has signed a 15-year lease, with an option to extend another five years, to open a 16,187-square-foot location at Eliezer Breco’s 295 Front Street, according to Tri State Commercial Realty’s Frederick Betesh, who represented the landlord with Chandler Slate and Eddie Keda.

Asking rent was $42 per square foot, according to the Instagram page Traded NY, which first reported the deal.

The tenant is part of a franchise that spans the U.S. and Canada, including nine locations in the tri-state area, with Dumbo being its first outpost in New York City, according to the company’s website.

It’s part of a growing trend of “luxury” pet hotels opening around the country that aim to give four-legged furbabies more upscale accommodations than traditional kennels, the New York Times reported.

Raj Whadwa and Frank Dasaro of Global Realty Services negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Breco could not be reached for comment and the Global Realty brokers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built at the turn of the 20th century, 295 Front Street originally served as a factory until it was converted into office and retail in 2018, according to the landlord brokers, but it sat devoid of tenants until 2022 when Tri State took over leasing.

Also recently leasing space at 295 Front are Andrew Tarlow’s Marlow Events, which inked a lease for an event hall spanning 10,000 square feet in June 2023, followed by Ember Charter Schools agreeing to a 25,000-square-foot facility.

