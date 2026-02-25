American Express Finalizes 2M-SF Office Deal at 2 World Trade Center

American Express and Silverstein Properties have finalized a long-simmering deal to make the financial institution the sole anchor tenant at 2 World Trade Center.

AmEx will occupy 55 floors in the nearly 2 million-square-foot building being constructed on land leased from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). AmEx’s new global headquarters will be designed by Foster + Partners and is scheduled for completion in 2031, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“The evidence keeps building: There is no better state than New York to do business. From flagship corporations to small businesses, we are seeing employers plant their flag in our state for generations to come,” Hochul said in a statement. “Building 2 World Trade Center will bring another iconic skyscraper to Lower Manhattan, create thousands of good-paying union jobs and provide billions in economic benefits to New Yorkers.”

2 World Trade Center is the final tower planned for the World Trade Center campus, most of which was destroyed or severely damaged in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

JLL’s Drew Isaacson and Savills’ David Heller represented the PANYNJ in the deal, while Peyton Horn, Dale Schlather, Lou D’Avanzo and Kyle Ernest of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of AmEx.

CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Meyerson, Evan Haskell and Caroline Merck handled negotiations for Silverstein.

The brokerages did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This is an investment in our company’s future, our colleagues, and the Lower Manhattan community, reaffirming our deep commitment to the neighborhood we’ve called home for nearly two centuries,” AmEx CEO Stephen Squeri said in a statement. “Our new headquarters will be more than just a building. It will be a place for our colleagues to feel energized, inspired and proud — a home for innovation, interaction and growth.”

At the time AmEx began talks for a deal at the property almost two years ago, 2 World Trade Center was expected to stand at 78 stories.

The move will be a relocation for AmEx from 200 Vesey Street, where the financial institution has been since 1986. Its new office at 2 World Trade Center will accommodate 10,000 employees.

“American Express’ investment to build its new headquarters in this landmark location is a powerful statement about the future of Lower Manhattan,” Silverstein Properties CEO Lisa Silverstein said in a statement. “I can’t imagine a better partner to complete the World Trade Center campus than American Express, an iconic institution embodying the strength, resilience and global significance of the project.”

Located at 200 Greenwich Street, Silverstein’s office development is set to create more than 2,000 union construction jobs and 3,200 total jobs in New York City during the duration of the project.

