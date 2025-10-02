Workday Fills 51K-SF NoVA Office Previously Occupied by Meta

Human resource and financial management platform Workday has more than tripled its office footprint in Northern Virginia after taking over a space vacated by Facebook parent company Meta last year.

Workday inked a 51,204-square-foot lease at BXP’s Reston Town Center in Reston, Va., spanning the eighth and ninth floors at 1818 Library Street. The platform currently occupies 15,000 square feet at Velocis and Altus Realty’s Greensboro Park office complex in nearby Tysons.

Meta previously occupied the Reston space as part of its 75,000-square-foot lease signed in 2019. Yet the tech giant chose to drop most of that footprint in August 2024, as it shrunk its office holdings across the country after the pandemic.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rich Hardy and Tom McHugh represented Workday, while BXP was represented in-house by Jake Stroman, Erin Cotter and Max Planning. Workday’s deal brings the office occupancy rate up to 98 percent at the sprawling 4 million-square-foot Reston Town Center. Meta’s former digs at 1818 Library was the only multi-floor block left available on the campus, according to Cotter, BXP’s vice president of leasing for the DMV.

Despite a few tenant downsizes over roughly the past year — including Meta’s downsizing and government contractor Noblis halving its headquarters space in July — BXP’s bet on Reston Town Center has paid dividends. The Fairfax County Planning Commission last month unanimously approved the real estate investment trust’s revised plan for the second phase of the project, dubbed RTC Next. That phase calls for an additional 4 million square feet of development, including about 930,000 square feet of office space.

With planning commission approval secured, BXP’s proposal now heads to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors later this month for a final vote.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.