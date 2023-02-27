Amentum, a provider of engineering and advanced solutions and services to the U.S. government, is moving its headquarters from Germantown, Md., to Chantilly, Va.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that the company will invest $495,000 to relocate to 4800 Westfields Boulevard, a space it already leased through a previous acquisition in Fairfax County.

RMR Group manages the 109,958-square-foot building.

“We had completed recent integrations of some large defense-industry companies into Amentum and were looking for the most convenient footprint in the greater D.C. region to accommodate our employees, customers, partners, and those traveling to do business in the area,” Chanel Mann, a spokesperson for Amentum, told Commercial Observer. “This space offered convenience and ease of access.”

In 2022, Amentum acquired PAE Incorporated, another government services contractor, which was already located at the Chantilly property, leasing 45,608 square feet on two floors of the five-story building.

“Fairfax County offers the location, access to decision-makers and talent pipeline that global providers like Amentum are seeking, and we are proud to welcome the company’s leadership and operations team to Virginia,” Youngkin said in a prepared statement.

Amentum has more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries on all seven continents, including locations across Virginia in Alexandria, Arlington, Dahlgren, Falls Church, Fredericksburg and Norfolk.

“We look forward to strengthening our connections with and expanding our business in the Northern Virginia area and establishing our new headquarters as the ideal centralized location for our global organization,” Mann said.

