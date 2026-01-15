Watershed Technology Inks 15K-SF Lease at 440 Lafayette Street

Watershed Technology, a sustainability company that helps organizations manage their climate impacts and reduce emissions, signed a lease for 15,180 square feet at 440 Lafayette Street in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood, building owner GFP Real Estate announced.

The company will occupy the entire fifth floor of the six-story office building for a period of three and a half years. GFP did not disclose the asking rent. However, the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $58.40 per square foot for the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

Neith Stone of GFP Real Estate and Newmark’s Robert Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Brittany Silver represented the landlord in this deal. CBRE’s Sacha Zarba and Conor Krup represented Wastershed Technology. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Reaching full occupancy across the Lafayette-Astor complex is an important milestone for us,” Stone said in a statement announcing the lease. “Bringing three distinct buildings to 100 percent occupancy in today’s market reflects the strength of these assets, the long-term vision for the complex, and the consistency of our leasing and management strategies. Watershed’s lease marks a fitting close to that effort.”

Wastershed Technology will relocate from its current offices one mile away at 233 Spring Street in February.

440 Lafayette Street sits near the corner of Lafayette Street and Astor Place, four blocks east of Washington Square Park. Built in 1871 as a carriage warehouse, it was converted for industrial use in 1879 by Alfred Benjamin & Co, according to GFP. Another tenant of the office building is creative marketing and communications agency Civic Entertainment Group.

