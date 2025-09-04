Civic Entertainment Group Signs 27K-SF Lease Expansion in NoMad

You can’t be in two places at once, unless you are Civic Entertainment Group.

The creative marketing and communications agency has signed a seven-year lease extension and expansion totaling 27,180 square feet across two NoMad properties: 440 Lafayette Street and 740 Broadway, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

Civic will take 15,180 square feet on the entire second floor at 440 Lafayette Street, and 12,000 square feet on the second floor at 740 Broadway, doubling its office footprint. The company will relocate from its current office space on the fifth floor of 440 Lafayette Street — where it has been a tenant since 2015 — in early 2026.

The backs of the buildings at 440 Lafayette Street and 740 Broadway are separated only by a narrow interior courtyard, and are close enough that GFP plans to build a bridge that will connect the two second-floor offices.

Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate represented Civic in the lease deal, while Neith Stone of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord.

“This is a terrific example of how GFP works creatively with its tenants to accommodate growth in a way that minimizes disruption to their operations,” Stone said in a statement. “We are thrilled to provide Civic with a customized solution that not only doubles their space but also creates a connected and efficient workplace for years to come.”

