Leases   ·   Office Leases

Civic Entertainment Group Signs 27K-SF Lease Expansion in NoMad

By September 4, 2025 12:02 pm
reprints
Allen Gurevich and Neith Stone of GFP Real Estate. Office space, 2nd floor, 440 Lafayette St. NYC, NY. Photo credit: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

You can’t be in two places at once, unless you are Civic Entertainment Group.

The creative marketing and communications agency has signed a seven-year lease extension and expansion totaling 27,180 square feet across two NoMad properties: 440 Lafayette Street and 740 Broadway, landlord GFP Real Estate announced. 

SEE ALSO: Japanese Fashion Retailer 2nd Street to Open in Miami’s Wynwood

Civic will take 15,180 square feet on the entire second floor at 440 Lafayette Street, and 12,000 square feet on the second floor at 740 Broadway, doubling its office footprint. The company will relocate from its current office space on the fifth floor of 440 Lafayette Street — where it has been a tenant since 2015 — in early 2026. 

The backs of the buildings at 440 Lafayette Street and 740 Broadway are separated only by a narrow interior courtyard, and are close enough that GFP plans to build a bridge that will connect the two second-floor offices. 

Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate represented Civic in the lease deal, while Neith Stone of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord. 

“This is a terrific example of how GFP works creatively with its tenants to accommodate growth in a way that minimizes disruption to their operations,” Stone said in a statement. “We are thrilled to provide Civic with a customized solution that not only doubles their space but also creates a connected and efficient workplace for years to come.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

440 Lafayette Street, 740 Broadway, Allen Gurevich, Neith Stone, Civic Entertainment Group, GFP Real Estate
Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz, Society Wynwood in Miami, Florida.
Retail · Leases
Florida

Japanese Fashion Retailer 2nd Street to Open in Miami’s Wynwood

By Julia Echikson
Rick Cotton, head of the Port Authority, Daniel Lolai, broker from LSL Advisors, and 320 West 37th St. NYC, NY.
Office · Leases
New York City

Port Authority Inks 17K-SF Deal at Sioni Group’s 320 West 37th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Bill Korchak and Ellen Herman of JLL, 521 Bergen Ave. in the South Bronx
Office · Leases
New York City

Child Welfare Organization Takes Two Full Office Floors in South Bronx

By Larry Getlen