Sessa Capital Expands to 10K SF at Vornado’s 888 Seventh Avenue

Investment firm Sessa Capital is expanding its footprint in Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which specializes in trading stocks and options, grew to 10,000 square feet at Vornado Realty Trust’s 888 Seventh Avenue in a relocation from the 30th to the 40th floor of the building, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The length of the lease is seven years, and asking rent in the building is $140 per square foot, the source said.

Vornado’s Ryan Levy handled the deal in-house for the landlord while Scott Bogetti, Will Joumas and Kirill Azovtsev of Savills represented Sessa Capital.

Vornado did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Savills declined to comment.

Other recent leases in the 2.1 million-square-foot building include financial services firm Portage Point Partners taking 55,000 square feet and consultancy Protiviti signing for 38,000 square feet in December 2025, which brought the building to 90 percent capacity as CO reported at the time.

The Trump Organization holds a passive 30 percent stake in the 43-story building between 51st and 52nd streets, which was constructed in 1963 with designs by Emery Roth & Sons.

