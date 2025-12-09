Vornado Brings Two New Office Tenants to 1290 Sixth Avenue

Two business consulting firms have taken a total of 93,000 square feet at Vornado Realty Trust’s office building at 1290 Sixth Avenue.

Portage Point Partners has taken 55,000 square feet, while Protiviti signed a lease for 38,000 square feet.

Portage Point Partners is taking portions of the eighth and ninth floors for 10 years at an asking rent of $98 per square foot, according to sources familiar with the deal. The company is relocating from a 22,000-square-foot sublease at Vornado’s 640 Fifth Avenue.

Protiviti’s space, on a portion of the building’s 11th floor, is also on a 10-year lease at an asking rent of $98 per square foot, and is also a relocation from another Vornado property, this time from 888 Seventh Avenue. Protiviti had previously moved to 888 Seventh Avenue from 1290 Sixth Avenue.

Portage Point Partners was represented by Gary Davies and Kevin McLennan at CBRE. Protiviti was represented by Ben Bass, Lance Yasinsky and Mitch Konsker at JLL. Vornado was represented in-house on both leases by Ryan Levy, Cooper Grossman and Edward Riguardi, along with a Cushman & Wakefield team led by Josh Kuriloff and Bruce Mosler.

The new leases put the building at over 90 percent leased, according to the New York Post, which was first to report the new leases.

The renewals come on the heels of Vornado’s $45 million LEED Gold renovation of the building, which included a new lobby designed with Italian marble and a ground-floor fitness center and lounge. Upgrades also included a massive 17th-floor amenities program, set to open in January, which will include a 10,000-square-foot outdoor space and a 15,000-square-foot, double-height lounge and meeting area for tenant use that can hold up to 230 people.

Vornado owns 70 percent of the building, while the Trump Organization holds a passive 30 percent stake.

The 43-story, full-block building between 51st and 52nd streets, initially constructed in 1963 by Emery Roth & Sons, offers over 2.1 million square feet of space.

In the midst of Manhattan’s ever-shifting post-pandemic office leasing woes, Vornado has had good fortune with 1290 Sixth Avenue. Law firm Selendy Gay Elsberg (now Selendy Gay PLLC), which had been subleasing 75,000 square feet on the building’s 17th and 18th floors, moved to a direct lease and expanded in October 2023 to 101,000 square feet across the building’s 18th through 21st floors, as Commercial Observer reported at the time.

In January 2024, law firm King & Spalding signed a lease for 175,000 square feet in the building across the 13th through 15th floors, as CO reported, also mentioning that investment management firm Neuberger Berman held around 400,000 square feet at 1290 Sixth.

In January 2025, CO reported that investment manager Oaktree took the building’s entire 12th floor, for 79,000 square feet.

Other office tenants in the building include law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Columbia University, Fubo TV, Hachette Book Group and law firm Linklaters. Retail tenants include Five Iron Golf, Just Salad, Simo Pizza, Starbucks and TD Bank.

Portage Point Partners, Protiviti and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Vornado declined to comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.