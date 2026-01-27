AI Platform Perplexity Expands to 22K SF Near Union Square

It’s not perplexing why this artificial intelligence firm is growing at these connected office properties near Manhattan’s Union Square.

Perplexity, a Google-like “answer engine” that utilizes AI to provide responses and solutions, signed a new 14,000-square-foot lease for the full fourth floor of 841 Broadway, on top of the 8,000-square-foot lease it signed for the entire fourth floor at next-door 853 Broadway in June. The adjoining properties are owned by The Feil Organization.

SEE ALSO: Jackson Laboratory Takes 41K SF at Hudson Research Center

Asking rent for the new lease was $85 per square foot. The length of the lease was not disclosed.

As part of the expansion, Feil said it will remove a wall that divides the two properties on the fourth floor, creating a cohesive 22,000-square-foot office space for Perplexity, which is headquartered in San Francisco.

“Perplexity’s expansion across 841-853 Broadway speaks to the kind of neighborhoods AI companies want to be part of today,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing at Feil, said in a statement. “By delivering a one-of-a-kind space, we were able to provide a tailored solution that supports the way their team collaborates while reinforcing our ability to cater to the individual needs of all our tenants.”

Feil was represented in-house by Wiener, Robert Fisher and Henry Korzec. Perplexity was represented by Marcella LaHara, Derek Feinman and Adam Spector of Newmark. The brokers from Newmark declined to comment.

“We’ve enjoyed being part of the Union Square neighborhood, and as our team continues to expand, it was important for us to stay in the same area,” Nathan Barksdale, general counsel and vice president of operations at Perplexity, said in a statement. “The connected space gives us the visibility and flexibility we were looking for, and we’re excited to see how it sparks creativity and collaboration among our staff.”

Operating as a combined commercial site, 841-853 Broadway spans a combined 248,300 square feet. Other tenants across the properties include telehealth nutritionist Nourish, tequila manufacturer Casa Komos, and private investment firm Lepercq de Neuflize & Co.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.