Nourish, a telehealth nutrition support provider, has signed a 7,563-square-foot lease at The Feil Organization’s 853 Broadway.

Nourish signed a five-year lease to take over the entire 15th floor of the 21-story tower near Union Square, according to the landlord. It will be a new office for the company.

“Our new space at 853 Broadway is the perfect fit for our growing team, giving us the flexibility and environment we need to continue scaling our work,” Aidan Dewar, co-founder and CEO of Nourish, said in a statement. “As we expand access to high-quality nutrition care, covered by insurance, it’s important that our team has a space that supports collaboration and growth.”

Nourish is joining existing tenant Lepercq de Neuflize & Co., a privately held investment firm that is expanding its footprint at 853 Broadway to 7,563 square feet from 3,994 square feet after signing a 10-year expansion and renewal, Feil said.

“Our longstanding partnership with Feil, combined with the exceptional quality of finishes at 853 Broadway, made our decision to renew and expand into the 16th floor an easy one,” Joshua Fremed, chief operating officer with Lepercq, said in the same statement. “Feil’s unwavering commitment to excellence … creates the ideal environment for our continued growth and success.”

Asking rent for both leases was $88 per square foot, according to a source close to the deals.

Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Rob Fisher and Henry Korzec. Douglas Regal of JLL (JLL) handled it for Nourish while David Stockel of CBRE (CBRE) brokered it for Lepercq de Neuflize. Neither broker responded to requests for comment.

“Securing Nourish as a tenant, along with the expansion of Lepercq de Neuflize highlights the strength of our high-quality spaces at 853 Broadway and underscores Feil’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional environments for our tenants,” Wiener said in the statement. “We are proud to offer innovative companies like Nourish and longstanding tenants like Lepercq a flexible, modern space that supports their growth and success.”

Other office tenants at 853 Broadway include tequila manufacturer Casa Komos, nonprofit organization First Look Media, and global specialty finance company TriplePoint Capital.

