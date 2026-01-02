The Office of the New York State Attorney General has taken a lot more office space at 28 Liberty Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The state’s top legal office, which Letitia James has led since 2019, renewed its existing 342,484 square feet of space at the Fosun International-owned office tower, as well as signed a long-term lease for an additional 35,954 square feet at the building, according to broker JLL. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot.

In total, the AG now occupies 378,438 square feet across 11 floors of the 60-story, 2.1 million-square-foot landmarked office building. The length of the extension was unclear, but the existing lease and expansion will end at the same time, according to a source.

“The AG Office’s decision to extend and expand at 28 Liberty Street validates ownership’s continued commitment to invest in this iconic asset to create diverse lifestyle amenities, activated common spaces, and integrated technology and support infrastructure,” JLL Executive Managing Director John Wheeler, who brokered the deal, said in a statement.

JLL’s Wheeler, Peter Riguardi, Mitchell Konsker and Michael Berman brokered the deal for both sides. Spokespeople for the AG and Fosun did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The AG has been a tenant of 28 Liberty since 2018 and occupies roughly 20 percent of the building, according to JLL. Other tenants of the office tower between William and Nassau streets include global fintech firm Stripe, insurance firm Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, the London Stock Exchange Group, software solutions provider Wolters Kluwer, law firm Carter Ledyard & Milburn and insurance company Scor Reinsurance.

The AG’s latest expansion to 378,438 square feet follows a successful fourth quarter of office leasing in Manhattan and represents one of the largest lease transactions of the quarter, following Bloomberg’s renewal of 496,000 square feet at 120 Park Avenue, Moody’s lease for 460,000 square feet at 200 Liberty Street and Millennium Management’s renewal of 438,000 square feet at 399 Park Avenue.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.